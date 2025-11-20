Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New $251,000 Investment in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $50,897,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,406,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $22,849,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $153.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $178.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.74.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

