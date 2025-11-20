Analysts Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target at $42.83

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.8333.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 17,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $848,482.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 311,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,756. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,084 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,094,000 after purchasing an additional 371,635 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,714,000 after acquiring an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,591,000 after acquiring an additional 110,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,381,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,933,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,408,000 after acquiring an additional 916,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.62 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

