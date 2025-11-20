Head to Head Analysis: Gamehaus (GMHS) versus Its Rivals

Volatility and Risk

Gamehaus has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus’ peers have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gamehaus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gamehaus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A Gamehaus Competitors -96.32% -37.55% -2.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamehaus $118.05 million $3.96 million 28.73 Gamehaus Competitors $2.59 billion $19.44 million 7.88

This table compares Gamehaus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gamehaus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gamehaus. Gamehaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gamehaus beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Gamehaus

(Get Free Report)

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.