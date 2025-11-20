Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 56,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,630,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.