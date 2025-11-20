Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 454 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,630,068. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.