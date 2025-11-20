Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWI opened at $180.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.05. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $122.37 and a twelve month high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

