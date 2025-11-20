Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 56,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,630,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $222.69 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.51. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

