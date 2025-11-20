Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Magna International Inc. $MGA

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 385.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MGA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Magna International from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Magna International Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

