Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in Quanta Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Argus set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $445.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.58 and a 200-day moving average of $389.46. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

