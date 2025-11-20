Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 128,137 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,137 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 395.2% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $862,800. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the acquisition, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $311.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

