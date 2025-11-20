Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust $ETX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 205,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

