Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 34,073 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 105,786 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $72.61 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

