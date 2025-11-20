FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,521 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth $1,889,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 109.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

