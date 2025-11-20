Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 352.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

