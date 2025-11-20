Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,828 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 80,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,400.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1087 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

