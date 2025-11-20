Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $180.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $129.33 and a 52-week high of $192.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.91.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

