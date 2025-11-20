Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.86 and last traded at C$12.89, with a volume of 843791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AP.UN. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$16.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.93 million during the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

Featured Stories

