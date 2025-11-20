Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.3750, with a volume of 683484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $521.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $495.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley E. Hughes purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $4,602,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 194,205 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,617,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 658.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.