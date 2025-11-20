B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $3.94. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 25,198,320 shares changing hands.

B2Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.45.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.