Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 2384324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 170.59% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. The company had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urogen Pharma

In other news, CFO Chris Degnan sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $37,120.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,418. This represents a 49.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $29,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,558.55. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,594 shares of company stock worth $82,813 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,311,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,715,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,776,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.