Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.24 and traded as low as C$15.90. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$15.90, with a volume of 44,945 shares changing hands.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

About Fairfax India

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business conducted in or dependent on India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.