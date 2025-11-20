Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $4.89. Galaxy Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 3,399 shares trading hands.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Up 6.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 286.0%. This is an increase from Galaxy Entertainment Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

