Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.07 and traded as low as GBX 124.27. Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 124.27, with a volume of 60,426 shares changing hands.

Town Centre Securities Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £55.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.29.

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported GBX (8.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Town Centre Securities had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Town Centre Securities Plc will post 6.4926063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

