Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.11 and last traded at $203.56, with a volume of 1581485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.38.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $1,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 262,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total transaction of $11,129,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,252.45. This trade represents a 67.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,922 shares of company stock worth $43,533,383. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 5.8% during the third quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,457,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,897,797,000 after buying an additional 1,112,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,870,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,938,000 after purchasing an additional 219,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,553,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Insmed by 49.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,342 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

