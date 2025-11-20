Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.21 and last traded at $80.27, with a volume of 563226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interparfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $429.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Interparfums during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the third quarter worth $312,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

