Insider Buying: Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Treasurer Buys $71,000.00 in Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) Treasurer Shaul Vichness bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shaul Vichness also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Shaul Vichness acquired 5,000 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $696.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending ( NYSE:NCDL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 36.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 572,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 5.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 492,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 48,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the first quarter worth $8,292,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

