Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 487.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,589,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,937,000 after buying an additional 2,695,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,978,000 after buying an additional 2,461,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gentex by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,673,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,797,000 after buying an additional 2,424,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,067,000 after buying an additional 2,211,392 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Down 0.6%

Gentex stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. Gentex Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

