Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Insider Acquires A$52,912.50 in Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) insider Sally-Anne Layman purchased 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of A$52,912.50.
Beach Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35.
About Beach Energy
