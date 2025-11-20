Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $1.93 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 710.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Element Solutions by 462.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESI opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $656.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Fermium Researc upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $2,079,332.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 609,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,078.30. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 292,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $7,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 306,880 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,760. The trade was a 48.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,399 shares of company stock valued at $12,376,561. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

