Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 2,071 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Ameren were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,138,000 after purchasing an additional 979,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 192,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,741,000 after buying an additional 646,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 51.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $784,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

