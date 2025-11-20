Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes $273,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after buying an additional 12,107,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,269 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after acquiring an additional 710,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 701,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

