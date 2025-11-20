American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 86.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $136.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,363. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

