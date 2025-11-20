Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $399,000 in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June $QJUN

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QJUN. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 626.1% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 3,056,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,263 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $41,135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 100.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 614,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 308,190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 328,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Investments LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

QJUN opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $649.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

