Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $386.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

