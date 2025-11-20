SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 890,758 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 97.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890,758 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in United Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 150.2% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 149,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group cut their target price on United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

United Airlines stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.00. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

