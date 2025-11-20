SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 94.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. First Beijing Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,997.8% during the 1st quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 5,456,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196,281 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $75,564,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,396,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 167,721 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,583,000. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 189.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,016,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,597,000 after buying an additional 665,403 shares during the last quarter.

EDU opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.53.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $56.20 to $58.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

