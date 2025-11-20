Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $134.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.5714.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th.
Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $195.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.66. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is -18.50%.
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
