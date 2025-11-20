Brokerages Set SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) PT at $51.28

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.2778.
SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius assumed coverage on SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLB
Insider Buying and Selling at SLB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLB by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SLB by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 31.6% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 7.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
SLB Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81.
SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLB will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SLB Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.
SLB Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Read More
