SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 59,881 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,881 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,263 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 8,892,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,593,000 after buying an additional 3,917,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,976,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,441,000 after buying an additional 509,110 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,634,000 after acquiring an additional 630,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 289.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCS opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

