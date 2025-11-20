iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 262.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $992,231,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,758,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,628 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18,275.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,390,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,546 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,290,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 793,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

