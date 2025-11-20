SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1,083.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

