SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 172.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.