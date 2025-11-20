SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,823 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

