SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 272.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,573.20. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,789.91. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

