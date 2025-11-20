BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 441.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 11,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

