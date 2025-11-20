Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viking were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viking by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,245 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Viking by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Viking by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Viking Stock Performance

NYSE VIK opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

