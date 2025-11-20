HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,436 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 111,042 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 3.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.0% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $22.46 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

