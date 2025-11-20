Comparing Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO)

Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Free Report) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pazoo and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Pazoo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pazoo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tucows 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Pazoo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pazoo is more favorable than Tucows.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tucows $384.73 million 0.61 -$109.86 million ($8.97) -2.37

This table compares Pazoo and Tucows”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pazoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tucows.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Pazoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pazoo and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pazoo N/A N/A N/A Tucows -25.99% N/A -9.05%

Risk and Volatility

Pazoo has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tucows beats Pazoo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pazoo

(Get Free Report)

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.