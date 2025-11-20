Comparing Elong Power (NASDAQ:ELPW) & KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Elong Power (NASDAQ:ELPW – Get Free Report) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elong Power and KLA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Elong Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elong Power $390,000.00 32.01 -$30.11 million N/A N/A KLA $12.52 billion 12.25 $4.06 billion $31.85 36.65

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than Elong Power.

88.3% of Elong Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of KLA shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Elong Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.5% of KLA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Elong Power and KLA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elong Power 1 0 0 0 1.00 KLA 0 14 12 0 2.46

KLA has a consensus target price of $1,241.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Given KLA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KLA is more favorable than Elong Power.

Profitability

This table compares Elong Power and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elong Power N/A N/A N/A KLA 33.83% 113.10% 30.03%

Volatility & Risk

Elong Power has a beta of -3.02, indicating that its share price is 402% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLA has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLA beats Elong Power on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elong Power

(Get Free Report)

Elong Power Holding Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and construction machinery, as well as large-capacity, long-cycle lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems. The company was founded on August 18, 2023 and is headquartered in Ganzhou, China.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Elong Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elong Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.