Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $5.60. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $5.7950, with a volume of 941 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Trading Up 3.5%

About Scully Royalty

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

(Get Free Report)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.