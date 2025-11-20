Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $5.60. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $5.7950, with a volume of 941 shares changing hands.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
